Zambesigold (ZGD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,732.51

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Zambesigold has a market cap of $50.73 million and approximately $19,732.51 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

