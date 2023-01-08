ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $380,286.38 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $380,286.38 and $16.63 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00250394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00076579 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00051084 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

