Zilliqa Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $301.35 million and $27.72 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003619 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00432109 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.01465641 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.33 or 0.30520725 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,039,405,550 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
