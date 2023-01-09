0x (ZRX) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $147.54 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

