3,926 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
TLT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,898,432. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.88.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
