4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96. 905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 278,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 5,331.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $776,889.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,110.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,110.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 102.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

