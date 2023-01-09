600 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $434.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,997. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

