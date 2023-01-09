6,197 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Canadian Solar accounts for approximately 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Up 6.3 %

CSIQ stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.42. 49,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,050. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.