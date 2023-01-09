AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Up to $74.19

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.19, but opened at $79.90. AAON shares last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. CJS Securities began coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

AAON Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,653.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,182.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,974 in the last ninety days. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of AAON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

