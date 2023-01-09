AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $180.00 at Truist Financial

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,246,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,367,000 after buying an additional 33,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

