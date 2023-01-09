ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.26 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $32.26 million and approximately $11,021.49 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00037141 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00042602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00241986 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00031182 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,307.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

