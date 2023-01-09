Acala Token Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $68.88 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11442579 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,256,679.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

