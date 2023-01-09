Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

Acuity Brands stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.65. The stock had a trading volume of 594,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.36. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $218.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

