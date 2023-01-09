Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Acquires 35,000 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned approximately 1.75% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:COMB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.92. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,902. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.