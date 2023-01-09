aelf Trading Up 4.4% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $89.18 million and $8.36 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00026784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007583 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,638,292 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

