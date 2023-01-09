Aew Capital Management L P Boosts Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 194.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013,380 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for 1.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.57% of Americold Realty Trust worth $37,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 109.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 683,877 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 125.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 107,003 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 21.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. 2,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.82, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

