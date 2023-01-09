Aew Capital Management L P Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,395 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.26% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE GMRE remained flat at $9.90 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,342. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $648.63 million, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Stories

