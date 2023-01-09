Aew Capital Management L P Has $64.85 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,020 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 2.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.28% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $64,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.22. 2,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,875. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $211.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.