Aew Capital Management L P Invests $25.48 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,000. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $118.85. 5,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,152. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $164.24. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

