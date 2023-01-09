Aew Capital Management L P Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 1.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $29,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,021 shares of company stock worth $472,296. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.0 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $220.34.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
- V.F. Corp Stock is a Cheaper Outerwear Apparel Play
- Is Medtronic Stock Ready to Revive?
- Mullen Automotive Stock: Volume, Price Action Point To Short-Squeeze
- It’s 2023, Here’s Why MarketBeat is Still the Best for Investors
- Is it Time to Park Yourself in Winnebago Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.