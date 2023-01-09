Aew Capital Management L P Sells 221,300 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,358,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,300 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up 3.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $79,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

INVH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,350. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

