Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.04

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.04 and last traded at $167.85, with a volume of 1079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

