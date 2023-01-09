Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 797.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,074.50%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.