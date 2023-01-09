Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $847.33 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00445267 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.49 or 0.01439343 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,429.47 or 0.31450055 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

