Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ETR AIXA traded up €0.76 ($0.81) on Monday, hitting €28.86 ($30.70). 380,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €15.20 ($16.17) and a 52-week high of €32.21 ($34.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

