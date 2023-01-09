Alchemix USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $233.08 Million (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Alchemix USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix USD has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Alchemix USD has a market cap of $233.08 million and approximately $5,001.69 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00445071 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.01427947 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,465.00 or 0.31436226 BTC.

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

