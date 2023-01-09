Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.58 on Monday, hitting $224.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,675. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $567.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.