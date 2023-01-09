Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.84

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.92 million, a P/E ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,967,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 329,318 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,074,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 242,376 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 97,316 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

