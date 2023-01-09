Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of AAMC stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
