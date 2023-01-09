Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

About Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.