American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,578 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,012,000 after buying an additional 374,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,521,000 after buying an additional 1,233,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,557,000 after buying an additional 1,943,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,781,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,507,000 after purchasing an additional 288,848 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,750. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.66.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

