Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after buying an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after buying an additional 864,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 14.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,739,000 after buying an additional 801,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.73. 4,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,150. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

