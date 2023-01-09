AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. AMREP has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $16.72.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.
