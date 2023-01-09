Analysts’ New Coverage for January 9th (CPE, CRC, CRGY, ESTE, LPI, MGY, MTDR, OSIIF, PDCE, PR)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 9th:

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

