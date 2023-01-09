Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 3,069.25

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,069.25 ($36.98).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($34.06) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.16) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,900 ($34.94) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,867 ($34.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3,315.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,856.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,754.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,389.80 ($40.84).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

