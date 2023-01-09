Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Price Target at $38.20

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $86,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in OGE Energy by 2,242.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,924,000 after buying an additional 2,051,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after buying an additional 1,167,861 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in OGE Energy by 252.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 532,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

