Analysts Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Price Target at C$67.90

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.90.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$78.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$62.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$536.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$488.36 million. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.