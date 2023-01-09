Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $11.22

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock worth $375,149. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.71. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

