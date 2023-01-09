Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $11.22

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.22.
CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock worth $375,149. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Sprinklr Trading Down 1.1 %
Sprinklr stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.71. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.17.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.