Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) PT at $15.16

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNCRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UniCredit from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.43) to €17.00 ($18.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.32) to €16.90 ($17.98) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UniCredit from €13.90 ($14.79) to €15.40 ($16.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

UniCredit Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

