AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.08. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,400 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,259,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,672,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,304,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

