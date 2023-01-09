Ankr (ANKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $203.15 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $205.92 million and approximately $203.15 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 34% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01906242 USD and is up 16.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $113,176,015.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

