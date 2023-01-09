ApeCoin Price Hits $4.66 (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $315.19 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $4.66 or 0.00027057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

