Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

APTO opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $58.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.47. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

