Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.72. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Archrock by 32.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

