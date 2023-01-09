Ark 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.78 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $43.27 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00026824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004822 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004437 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005016 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,297,426 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.