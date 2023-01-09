Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 4,455 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after buying an additional 292,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.70.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

