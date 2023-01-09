Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.5 %

IFF stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.69. 17,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,175. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $148.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

