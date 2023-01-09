Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

