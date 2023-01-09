Arlington Partners LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,268,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,097,000 after buying an additional 313,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,070,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,041,000 after buying an additional 311,951 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $452.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

