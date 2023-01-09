Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 1,509 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 63,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $101.56. 44,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,987. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

