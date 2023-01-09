Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

